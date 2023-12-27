HONOLULU (KHON2) — Experts are saying that a humpback whale, seen separated from its mother in Waikiki, is facing critical hours ahead.

The calf was found swimming alone Wednesday afternoon off Ft. DeRussy Beach, at one point getting pushed onto the rocks. Bystanders helped the calf back into the water.

NOAA said the last they saw of it, before it got dark, it was still alive and active.

It is unclear how the calf and mom got separated but experts said it could have been due to a couple different scenarios.

“Very often when it does happen it’s when males are trying to get access to the mothers for mating purposes and they separate the moms from the calves. Or sometimes when the moms and calves are in very shallow water, the calves can get into more shallow water than the mom can and they can separate that way as well,” said Lars Bejder, a UH Marine Mammal Research Program Professor.

Diana Kramer, NOAA’s Regional Stranding Coordinator said that neither they nor boaters in the area had seen an adult in the area.

Bejder said the calf’s survival is not very high if it is not reunited with the mom within the next 12 to 24 hours.

NOAA will return to the area in the morning to look for the calf but urged the public to exercise caution in the area.

“This young animal alone could have the potential to attract sharks to the area.”