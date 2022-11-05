Newborns need to relieve themselves roughly every 20 minutes, which is why they go through over 3,000 diapers in their first year.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Oh Baby Family Expo is underway this weekend, and they are collaborating with Aloha Diaper Bank to bring much needed supplies to families in need.

Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 is your chance to go down to the Blaisdell to donate diapers to the “Stuff the Bus with Diapers” collection area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

When you donate a pack of diapers, you become eligible to enter the prize contest.

What’s the prize?

Aloha Diaper Bank is sponsoring Da Ono Gummy Bear Challenge.

All you need to do is drop off that package of diapers and bring your favorite gummy bear recipe – li hing, lemon peel or any other way you make them – to enter to win a one-year supply of Haribo Gummy Bears.

The contest will be judged on Sunday, Nov 6 at 4 p.m. on the Center Stage.

According to the Aloha Diaper Bank, the non-profit supplies diapers to one in three families across the state. In 2019, ADB provided 460,000 diapers to 9,000 families located in Hawai’i.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

So, go pick up your package of diapers from your favorite store, dust off that gummy bear recipe and go down to the Blaisdell. It is a time to have fun and to help families that need it.