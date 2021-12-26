Baby boy born on Christmas day in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Imagine getting the gift of life for your Christmas present.

At Kapiolani Medical Center, an Ewa Beach family welcomed a baby boy into their family on Christmas Day.

Kai Kenji Lessary was born at 3:03 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, weighing 7 pounds, 1 ounce, and 19.5 inches long.

Kai will have a lifelong friend in older brother Koa who is 18 months old.

