Baby boy born on Christmas day in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) reports 2,205 new coronavirus cases, and no new deaths on Sunday, Dec. 26.

There are 1,841 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 118 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, one on Lanai, 132 on Maui, 17 on Molokai. and 28 diagnosed out of state.