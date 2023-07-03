HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is the miracle of life, and it happened on the H-3 Freeway this Saturday, the mother and father were on the way to the hospital when mom started to go into labor, the baby was born just after passing the tunnel.

Allison Brownlee and her baby Mercy are both happy and healthy as they could be, but Mercy’s birth was a wild ride. Her due date was a couple of weeks away, but Brownlee said her contractions became stronger and more frequent.

The parents called Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center telling them they were on the way to give birth, but on the H-3, the baby had other plans.

Allison Brownlee and her baby Mercy in Hawaii on July 3, 2023.

Brownlee said, “Oh no, I think this is, this is the transition part, this is the part where I start pushing I was like what’s the ETA and I looked at the GPS and it said 22 minutes and I was like we are not going to make it.”

Brownlee said she tried to remain calm, her husband was driving and her cousin was riding in the backseat. She said she counted on her faith in God to help her navigate the birth of her baby in the passenger seat.

“She came and all of a sudden I was just holding her and I delivered my own baby,” Brownlee said. “But really God delivered her for me and I held her up and my husband had a moment of clarity too and he said you need to clear her airways and he was like let her cry.”

Mercy’s birth happened shortly after going through the H-3 tunnel, they eventually called 911 asking for paramedics to transport them to the hospital after missing an exit on the highway.

But this was not the first time the couple welcomed a baby inside a car, their second child was born outside the emergency room, and nurses rushed outside during her labor.

Brownlee said, “I have a six-year-old, and when my aunt told her ‘oh yeah the baby was born in the car she was just like again.'”

Baby Mercy now joins the rest of the family at their home in Laie, she will have a story to share for years to come.

