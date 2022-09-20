HONOLULU (KHON2) — The deer population on Maui is becoming a big problem with Gov. David Ige declaring a disaster relief period for the current deer crisis.

Ige issued a fourth proclamation which established another emergency relief period for Maui County.

He said despite the current ongoing efforts to control the growing deer population, experts guess there are about 60,000 or more deer roaming Maui.

The deer have ruined pasture forage and local vegetation and have started to migrate into agricultural and developed areas in search for water and food.

This can be dangerous because these deer can potentially spread disease in the environments they are now migrating to.

Ige declared this emergency relief period to enable the state and county to continue their efforts to reduce and control the current axis deer crisis and to come up with management strategies.

Strategies include:

Corralling of axis deer

Culling of the deer to sustainable levels

Clearing vegetation along fence lines

Erecting and/or reinforcing fence lines

Keeping axis deer away from roadways, airports, and runways

The current proclamation will continue through Nov. 18, 2022. For more information about axis deer on Maui, click here.