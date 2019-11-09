Awkward! People are receiving delayed Valentine’s Day messages due to “glitch”

FILE – In this Oct. 24, 2013, file photo, a person checks their smartphone in Glenview, Ill. A mysterious wave of texts swept America’s phones overnight Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, delivering unintelligible messages that left many people mildly confused when they woke up on Thursday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you got a surprising or alarming text message this week, you aren’t alone.

What’s being called a ‘glitch’ resulted in more than 150-thousand messages going out, messages that were originally intended for Valentine’s Day.

The glitch affected all major cellular carriers.

People shared their experiences about receiving delayed messages on social media.

Some said they received text messages from ex-boyfriends and ex-girlfriends that led to awkward conversations.

Some carriers blamed a third-party vendor.

Others blamed a maintenance update.