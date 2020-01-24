Award-winning poet Hieu Minh Nguyen to speak at UH Manoa

For the first Words@Mānoa event for Spring 2020, award-winning poet Hieu Minh Nguyen will speak and read from his work. The event will take place on Friday, January 31st at 3:00 p.m. at Kuykendall 410.
Hieu Minh Nguyen is a queer Vietnamese-American poet and performer based out of Minneapolis. Recipient of 2017 NEA fellowship for poetry, Hieu is a Kundiman fellow, a poetry editor for Muzzle Magazine, and an MFA candidate at Warren Wilson College. His work has appeared in PBS Newshour, POETRY Magazine, Gulf Coast, BuzzFeed, and more. His debut collection of poetry, This Way to the Sugar (Write Bloody Publishing, 2014) was named a finalist for both the Lambda Literary Award and the Minnesota Book Award.