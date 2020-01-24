Award-winning poet Hieu Minh Nguyen to speak at UH Manoa

(AP) -- Here's what's new in the outbreak linked to an emerging virus in China. The number of confirmed cases rose to 830. 26 people have died, including the first two deaths outside Hubei. After Wuhan halted all outbound flights, trains, buses and ferries the day before, 12 other cities in the central province of Hubei followed suit, with a combined population of around 36 million now under lockdown. Wuhan is swiftly building a 1,000-bed hospital dedicated to the disease. The prefabricated structure, slated for completion Feb. 3, is modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing. The new virus claimed its youngest victim, a 36-year-old man.

Hundreds of cases of a new viral respiratory illness have been confirmed in China and elsewhere since an outbreak began last month in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Scientists have identified the illness as a new kind of coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Others have evolved into more severe illnesses, such as SARS and MERS, although so far the new virus does not appear to be nearly as deadly or contagious.