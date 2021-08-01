Award-winning beef ‘ulu stew hits the shelves of 7-Eleven

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Customers at 7-Eleven will be able to purchase an award-winning dish created by Eri Abe, a Kapiolani Community College (KCC) culinary student, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The dish is a Japanese-style beef ‘ulu stew, and it was part of 7-Eleven’s third annual contest to make a ‘Better-for-you’ bento or entrée, which took place in December of 2020.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“I hope people taste this bento, and many people doesn’t know breadfruit like ‘ulu, so I want people to know about the vegetables,” said Abe.

During the contest, Abe’s dish tied for first place. The other dish was created by fellow KCC culinary student Jeongyeon Shim, who made a spicy rice cake stir-fry featured at 7-Eleven earlier this summer. Both students won $1000.

Abe’s creation will be available for purchase for the next four weeks.