HONOLULU (KHON2) — A heads up for residents in central Oahu.

Training exercises start Monday morning at Schofield Barracks.

The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade will be doing what’s called “Aviation Mission Survivability” training.

Simulations will be done to replicate enemy surface to air weapons.

Folks in Waihiawa and Mililani Mauka may see smoke trails in the sky, but Schofield Barracks says that they do not pose a threat.

The exercises run Monday through Friday.