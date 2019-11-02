Aviation scholarship application deadline Jan. 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are two scholarships available for people interested in aviation that are administered by the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum.

Deadlines for the two scholarships are Jan. 31, 2020 at 5 p.m. Applications are being accepted now.

Anyone interested in participating in an aviation-related program at an accredited institution can apply for the The Frank Der Yuen Aviation Scholarship.

The Col. Robert P. “Rob” Moore Scholarship can help Hawaii residents interested in getting their FAA aircraft pilot certificate. There’s also another scholarship to help Hawaii residents get their initial or additional FAA Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) certificate.

For more information, visit PearlHarborAviationMuseum.org.