Aviation author says engine failures are not that uncommon

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many of the passengers that were scheduled to arrive earlier on Saturday, Feb. 20, 21 on flight 328 were rescheduled for United flight 3025 which is expected to land at 10:45 p.m. at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport the same day.

In this video it seems as if the engine is just hanging on. The outer parts of it have flown off leaving a trail of smoke behind.

“Because it’s spinning so fast you eventually something comes loose and that starts a fire,” said former pilot and aviation author Peter Forman. “Then the crew has to basically pull the throttle back.”

The flight departed at 12:15 p.m. from Colorado. Then by 1:08 p.m. Broomfield police received reports of debris falling from the sky.

Forman says engine failures are not that uncommon. He says pilots and crews are trained to be able to continue on course even if an engine fails during a flight.

But the engine seemingly catching fire would give even the most experienced pilot some concern.

“The airplane is designed to stay safe even if there is a fire for a short period of time in the engine,” Forman explained. “It looks a lot scarier than it actually is. I’ll tell you when an uncontained engine failure, more like an explosion happens and parts start falling off. That’s exciting even for the pilot.”

Forman says pilots train extensively to prepare for engine failures and fires.

He says training should immediately kick in.

Ultimately flight 328 landed back safely with some delays.

KHON2 did receive messages from other passengers, who were concerned about missing connecting flights to the neighbor islands.

Current safe travel rules require a negative COVID-19 test if traveling to a neighbor island from Oahu.