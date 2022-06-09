HONOLULU (KHON2) — For the first time in history, the national average gas price topped $5 per gallon. It’s also a milestone for Hawaii, which saw an average price for regular gas at $5.499 on Thursday, June 9, according to AAA. The state also saw its highest recorded average price for diesel at $6.021.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told KHON2 last week that this would happen and to expect the higher prices to continue into the summer.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“There’s not much light at the end of the tunnel yet. It’s going to be a very expensive summer,” he said.

De Haan said a lot of it is because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and losing refining capacity over the last couple of years. On Thursday, he announced that the situation could become worse should there be any unexpected issues at the nation’s refineries or a major hurricane that impacts oil production.

In order to save money on summer travel, GasBuddy recommends drivers should also take advantage of gas station loyalty programs and drive more cautiously in order to increase fuel efficiency.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Click here to find the cheapest gas in Hawaii.