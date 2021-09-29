Auwaiolimu Street fire allegedly intentionally set; Damage cost estimated at $120,000

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) determined that a fire that took place on Auwaiolimu Street on Monday, Sept. 27, was intentionally set, and the building’s damage costs are estimated at $120,000.

HFD said the blaze originated from the building’s rear entryway, and the fire’s cause was “incendiary.”

According to HFD, the fire was located at an unoccupied and unsecured single-story building at 317 Auwaiolimu St. in Honolulu. A neighbor called 911 when they smelled smoke and saw flames coming from the back of the building.

The structure was also reportedly already damaged from a previous fire that happened in 2020. According to HFD, neighbors said squatters frequently went onto the property.