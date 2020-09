ANAHOLA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials are investigating the death of a juvenile monk seal on Kauai.

It was found in the Anahola area on Thursday.

At this time, it’s unknown how the seal died but anyone with information is asked to contact the DLNR.

Anyone who has information can call DOCARE at (808) 643-DLNR (3567) or use the free DLNRTip app. You can also call the OLE enforcement hotline at (800) 853-1964.