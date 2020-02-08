Authorities say a man allegedly followed a UH student into the bathroom and exposed himself

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Authorities are asking the public’s help in searching for a man in connection to an incident that happened on the campus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

This happened on Thursday, February 6, around 8 a.m. in Hemenway Hall.

According to UHM’s Department of Public Safety, a female student reported that a man followed her into the restroom in Hemenway Hall. He then exposed himself to her.

Authorities say that the woman pushed the man away, who fled.

The area was checked by officials and said that the suspect was not located.

Officials say that witnesses described the suspect to be in his 30s with straight, shoulder-length black hair. He is also described to be around 160 pounds, around 5’10” to 5’11” with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black short-sleeve t-shirt, long blue jeans, and black slippers.

Witnesses also said the man had facial hair — a beard, or mustache.

If you have any information, please contact the UH Mānoa Department of Public Safety (DPS) at (808) 956-6911 or the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) at 911.