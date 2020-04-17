Authorities respond to grounded powerboat off Haleiwa Harbor

The Coast Guard, Honolulu Fire Department, and Honolulu Police Department responded to a report of a 21-foot powerboat grounded off Haleiwa Harbor, April 16, 2020. Pollution responders are on the scene assessing the situation and surrounding area for impacts. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Laura Hadley/Released)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Coast Guard and other local agencies responded to a grounded 21-foot powerboat off Haleiwa Harbor on Thursday morning, April 16.

“The master of the vessel radioed for assistance on VHF-FM channel 16 alerting us to their predicament and prompting the launch of the response crews,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Gebhart, of Coast Guard Sector Honolulu. “We encourage all mariners to take multiple forms of communication with them at sea and reach out early and often for assistance to maximize response times.”

Helicopter aircrew airlifted the two people aboard and brought them to the nearby Haleiwa Beach Park, then transferring them to HFD.

Pollution responders were on the scene assessing the situation and surrounding area for impacts. At this time, there are no reports of pollution. There is a maximum potential fuel load of 50 gallons of gasoline aboard, including miscellaneous lube oils and two marine batteries.

There are no reports of personnel injuries or impacted wildlife.

At 4:38 a.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received notification via VHF radio, Channel 16, from the boat’s master reporting the powerboat, Defiance, was hard aground on the rocks of the jetty wall at Haleiwa Harbor.