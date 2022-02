HONOLULU (KHON2) — Authorities are responding to “an aviation incident near the north side” of the Pacific Missile Range Facility on Kauai.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

It is currently unknown what exactly happened and if there were any injuries.

(Courtesy: Lindsie Fratus-Thomas)

