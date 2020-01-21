Authorities looking for driver who struck two female pedestrians on Waianae Valley Road, fled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a motor vehicle collision which occurred in the Waianae area.

On Monday, January 13, 2020, at approximately 12:42 p.m., two female

pedestrians were walking north on Waianae Valley Road when they were struck by a passing vehicle that was travelling south on Waianae Valley Road. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. The pedestrians were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. Witnesses described the possible suspect vehicle as being a 2003 to 2011 Toyota sedan, metallic gray in color.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.