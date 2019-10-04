Authorities investigate a suspected brothel in St. Louis Heights

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A St. Louis Heights residence suspected of operating as a brothel was investigated on Wednesday, October 2.

Investigators with the Dept. of the Prosecuting Attorney executed a search warrant of the property.

The investigation into the alleged prostitution at 1498 Kalaepōhaku Street was triggered after residents in the area complained.

Officials say that 1498 Kalaepōhaku Street is a duplex.

The illegal activity at the home has stopped, according to authorities.

The suspected illegal activity was happening in just one of the two units. No one living in the other unit is involved.

Evidence indicates this suspected brothel relocated to this residential neighborhood after the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, with assistance from the Honolulu Police Department and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), shut down a massage parlor in Kakaako.

No arrests were made in connection with the activity on St. Louis Heights, but the investigation is ongoing.

“Neighbors were alarmed,” said Acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto. “Strange men were showing up at the property at all hours of the day and night. As news of the business spread, anger in the community intensified. People wanted us to respond, and we have.”

The Prosecutor’s Office is issuing nuisance abatement warning letters to massage parlors and relaxation spas believed to be operating as a cover for prostitution.

At least seven of those businesses operating in urban Honolulu have closed in 2019.

“We are watching closely and will guard against these businesses moving from commercial properties to residential neighborhoods,” Nadamoto said.