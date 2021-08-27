Authentic Texas brisket to make home in Kaka’ako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Brisket.

Let’s just leave that in your mind for a little bit, let your mouth start to drool.

Are you craving it yet?

Well, you can fulfill that craving starting tomorrow here in Kaka’ako with the soft opening of Sunset Texas Barbecue.

And to find out more, we’re here with the Pitmaster James Kim.

First and foremost, it’s a beautiful smell when you walk into this area.

But tell us a little bit about what’s taking place tomorrow and where this whole authentic brisket experience come from?

“Well, we started this off as something that we wanted to share, Texas barbecue, with the folks here in Hawaii,” says Kim.

“We enjoy barbecue, and I believe people here will feel that same way once they try our stuff.”

You had a shop in Wahiawa and North Shore leading to this.

How has it been with the community and what makes you guys so unique with this brisket?

“We got a lot of support from the community,” says Kim.

“We made a lot of friends over the years since we started doing this. What makes us different, not special, but what makes us different, we actually use actual wood in the de-commissioned propane tanks which we converted into smokers to smoke all of our meat. And this is the traditional way to do Texas barbecue.”

When you say cooking in these things, what is the cooking process like?

What makes it, then, result in something super juicy and tasty?

“Well, in Texas, brisket is king,” says Kim.

“Brisket is originally just a cheap piece of meat that nobody really wanted. It just took a long time to cook and to make it tender and nice and juicy. So what we do is we smoke our briskets for about 12 to 14 hours on average. That doesn’t include any of the prep time. But we spend a lot of time and a lot of hard work and a lot of love that goes into this.”

Well, speaking of love, we have this beautiful masterpiece that you’ve created.

If you don’t mind, tell us a little of what you’re offering on this table.

“Along with our brisket, we offer our spare ribs, pork spare ribs,” says Kim.

“And also the crown jewel of Texas barbecue along with brisket which is our beef ribs. Beef short ribs. And also, we’ll show you the kind of tenderness that we get. It just falls apart and it’s just umptious.”

So again, your soft opening starts tomorrow.

What can we then expect from tomorrow to the weeks to the months to come?

“So, we’re doing a pre-run tomorrow, and we will have our official soft open on September 1,” says Kim.

“But that soft open will be continuing on as we continue to get squared away and get ready for our grand opening later on.”

Again, this is called Sunset Texas Barbecue here in Kaka’ako.

Soft launch kicks off tomorrow.

For all the information, click here and follow Sunset Texas Barbecue on Instagram @sunsettxbbq.