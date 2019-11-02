Aunty Genoa Keawe’s 101st birthday will be celebrated with a big Ho’olaule’a

HONOLULU (KHON2)

One of Hawai’i’s musical icons, the late Aunty Genoa Keawe, will be celebrated tomorrow for her 101st birthday.

Aunty Genoa is known for her beautiful voice and long-held notes in Hawaiian music.

Keawe pasted away back in Feburary 2008, but her legacy continues through her family and fans.

The Genoa Keawe Foundation will be hosting this all day event this Saturday.

The day starts in the morning with a craft fair, free Aloha ʻĀina workshops and live entertainment.

Then the celebrations turn into a VIP Dinner in the evening hours with an evening concert.

To get your tickets today, call Courtyard Marriott O’ahu North Shore at 808-293-4900.