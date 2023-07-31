A group of tiki themed alcoholic beverage cups pose for a photo on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/International Market Place)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikīkī’s International Market Place has designed August as Mixology Month, and they have a host of events and beverages lined up to celebrate.

The celebration of “cocktail culture” will be taking place throughout the marketplace and will allow both residents and visitors a great opportunity to explore the facility while enjoying cocktails, mocktails and pupu at participating restaurants.

A spokesperson for the IMP said that “live musical entertainment is planned at several venues, as is Battle of the Bartenders on three consecutive Wednesdays. On August 11 a Don Ho “Suck ‘Em Up” tribute show will highlight his birthday celebration event. The month closes with the annual ‘Tiki In Waikiki’ festival.”

The restaurants that are participating are:

Moani Waikīkī.

Shorefyre and Skybox Taphouse.

StripSteak Waikīkī from award-winning chef Michael Mina.

Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi.

Kuhio Avenue Food Hall.

Crackin’ Kitchen.

Herringbone.

DryBar.

“We are pleased to bring back Mixology Month and grateful for the support we continue to receive from visitors and residents,” said Malia Zannoni, marketing & sponsorship director, International Market Place. “This celebration gets better each year and is something our outlets look forward to.”

The events that IMP have planned are scheduled for the whole month of August.

Aug. 1-31: Enjoy specially priced cocktails and appetizers at participating restaurants.

Aug. 1-31: Tiki Cup Gift with Purchase. Spend $250 or more in combined receipts and receive an IMP Tiki Cup.

Battle of the Bartenders, Aug. 2, 9 and 16 in partnership with Kō Hana Rum, Moet-Hennessy & Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. Contestants mix it up for the title. Spectators encouraged. Free to attend.

Friday, Aug. 11: Don Ho’s Birthday: Celebrate the legendary Don Ho! 10 a.m.: Lei draping ceremony at the statue, Banyan Court, Level 1. 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Don Ho “Suck ‘Em Up” Tribute Show with Henry Kapono & Friends, Queen’s Court, Level 1. Free.



Kō Hana Rum Tastings in the Treehouse, August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31.

Chandon Garden Spritz Pop-Up, August 4, 11, 18 and 25. In partnership with Moani Waikīkī, Moet-Hennessy & Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

August 25-27: Tiki in Waikīkī Festival. Tickets required.

“International Market Place reopened in 2016, and our ‘Tiki-versary’ is truly special,” added Zannoni. “It’s a fresh take on the IMP experience that pays tribute to our heritage and Old Waikīkī.”

IMP is able to claim the title of being home to Waikīkī’s largest collection of restaurants, cafes, quick bites and open-air dining. Many of the businesses housed within IMP are locally owned and operated eateries.