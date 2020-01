HONOLULU (KHON2) — A longtime local entertainer has announced his candidacy for the Honolulu City Council. Augie Tulba is seeking the seat in District 9 which represents Waikele, Village Park, Royal Kunia, Mililani Town, West Loch, Iroquois Point and portions of Ewa Villages and Ewa Beach.

The first-time politician hopeful grew up in Kalihi Valley and has been an island entertainer for 28 years.

Tulba announced his run on Wednesday, Jan. 8.