Augie T to cut his own pay if elected to City Council

A man known best for entertaining crowds with his comedy shows is running for Honolulu City Council. Augie Tulba — or Augie T — is running for Council District 9, which covers Waikele, Mililani and Ewa Beach, among other areas.

He says his first order of business if elected will be to demonstrate the need for fiscal responsibility.

Augie Tulba: “If I’m elected and the people vote me in to serve, one of my first actions is to take a 5% paycut. Not only for me but for the entire staff. I just feel like we need to lead by example. And I hope that other city council members old and new will mirror my actions. Because I think we all have a responsibility, and one of them is being transparent and leading by example.”

Public safety will be his top priority.