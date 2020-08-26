Aug. 24: 2,116 passengers, 29 flights land in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) reported that 2,118 passengers and 29 flights arrived in Hawaii on Aug. 24.
This amount is significantly lower than the approximately 38,000 passengers that arrived during August of last year.
Most of those coming into the state on Monday included a total of 831 returning residents. There were 516 visitors. The remaining 771 were crew members, military, transit, those who are relocating to the state, and those exempt from the quarantine order.
The table below shows the number of people who arrived by air from out-of-state yesterday and does not include inter-island travel. The data was collected from the Hawaii Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Mandatory Travel Declaration Form.
- Crew = flight crew members
- Transit = people who are in transit to another location through Hawaii and aren’t leaving the airport
- Military = military exempt personnel
- Exempt = people who are exempt from the 14-day quarantine after receiving prior approval from the state
- Relocate to Hawaii = people who are moving to Hawaii
- Returning Resident = people who indicate on the DOT’s form that they’re returning residents
- Visitor = people who are not in the above categories
The table below shows what the O’ahu visitors indicated as the purpose of their trip, and they can choose more than one.
