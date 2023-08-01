The Honolulu City Council is located in the Honolulu Hale in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/City and County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An audit into the City’s 2,458 job vacancies is revealing an outdated system and lengthy hiring process. As a result, the City is making improvements to the system.

After years of complaints about slow services, the City Council expressed concern over the City’s job vacancies which resulted in an audit conducted by the City Auditor’s office. The report analyzed the City’s job vacancies, finding some departments hitting triple-digit openings like the Department of Facility Management which maintains city roads and repairs city buildings and equipment has 268 openings. The audit stated the Department of Environmental Services has 416 openings.

According to the report, City auditors were unable to determine exactly how long positions were vacant due to the Department of Human Resources’ lack of data. The audit also found that the system used for the hiring process is split between four databases, raising risks for error when information is manually transferred.

“The audit was fair and I think it pointed out a lot of things that we’re really focusing on in the coming years which is trying to fill more vacancies and at the same time, modernized DHR,” said Nola Miyasaki, Department of Human Resources Director.

The audit also states the City does not have formal policies in place to get rid of positions that are no longer needed. According to Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters, some of those long-term vacant positions might have been empty for over 10 years and getting rid of them could be a solution.

“Why don’t we delete these positions, take the money that they save and pay the workers that are actually doing the work with the money we save from abolishing the vacant positions,” said Tommy Waters, Honolulu City Council Chair.

The audit also states, following a report done in 2022, Mayor Rick Blangiardi set benchmarks and asked agencies to start filling vacancies within 90 days. The audit goes on to say, DHR reported the average time during the review period was 139 days, but that’s an improvement compared to the 181-day average in a previous evaluation.

“He wanted the timelines to be reduced by 50 percent within 90 days and I actually think we got there in probably four or five months,” said Miyasaki.

DHR said there have already been improvements implemented and there’s more to come.

“The integration of our technology platforms, trying to make things easier, deploying more technology across the city for the people that do the hiring,” said Miyasaki.

DHR said the integration of a portion of the system is expected to be done in December.