Live Now
KHON2 News at 9

ATV driver died in industrial accident in Kaupulehu area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are investigating an industrial accident yesterday at a construction site in the Kaupulehu area.

They say an ATV drove in front of an excavator trying to get the operator’s attention.

The excavator ended up colliding into the ATV and the ATV driver died before paramedics got there.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

82° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 65°

Wednesday

80° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 80° 65°

Thursday

77° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 64°

Friday

79° / 64°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 0% 79° 64°

Saturday

79° / 65°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 79° 65°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

1 AM
Clear
0%
69°

68°

2 AM
Clear
0%
68°

68°

3 AM
Clear
0%
68°

67°

4 AM
Clear
0%
67°

66°

5 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
66°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
68°

72°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

Trending Stories