ATV driver died in industrial accident in Kaupulehu area

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police are investigating an industrial accident yesterday at a construction site in the Kaupulehu area.
They say an ATV drove in front of an excavator trying to get the operator’s attention.
The excavator ended up colliding into the ATV and the ATV driver died before paramedics got there.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
