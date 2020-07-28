Attorney questions $1M bail for Kahala stabbing suspect

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The young man accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl at a Kahala Beach is back in custody.

The attorney for suspect Erik Willis says the 18-year-old surrendered to state sheriffs, and is now accusing HPD and the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office of acting improperly.

Willis was released from custody on July 14 after posting bail of $200,000. He had been charged with attempted murder. On Friday, Crimestoppers released a bulletin saying Willis was missing after his bail was raised to one million dollars.

That was the same day that a grand jury indicted Willis. His attorney says he’s still trying to get answers from the prosecutor on why the bail was raised when Willis has no criminal record, and there were no additional charges filed.

“I asked what the reason for that was,” said attorney Eric Seitz. “He would not tell me, and basically said I’m not going to discuss that, and hung up on me.”

The incident happened at a beach in Kahala on July 8. The victim’s brother, who did not want to be identified, told KHON2 she was stabbed multiple times in the neck and hands. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

“I wouldn’t wish this upon anybody else,” the brother said. “It’s very heart wrenching moment that you find out that your family member is injured and borderline critical.”

Seitz says Willis was home with his grandparents when the stabbing happened. He adds that prosecutors may have been surprised that Willis was able to post the $200,000 bail, but he says there’s still no justification to raise it to a million.

“I believe this is entirely improper,” said Seitz. “I have seen this happen once or twice in very notorious murder cases.”

When KHON2 asked the prosecutor’s office why the bail amount was raised, a spokesman said the judge establishes the bail but did not say if or why prosecutors asked for it. HPD did not comment.

The victim’s family released a statement saying, “Our daughter is alive and recovering after this violent attack. She is alive thanks to the Lord above and to the many hands that helped along the way… Mahalo to everyone for your continued prayers.”

