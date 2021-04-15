Attorney of Nuuanu burglary suspect killed by police says ‘it doesn’t make sense’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What began as a burglary call turned deadly. The incident is unsettling to those who live nearby.

According to the suspect’s family, they have no idea why 29-year-old Lindani Myeni was at Coelho Way during the evening of Wednesday, April 14.

Police shot Myeni after an altercation at a home on Coelho Way. The attorney for Myeni’s family said the story police are telling does not align with the type of man he was.

Myeni’s wife, Lindsay, said her husband being called a burglary suspect does not make sense because they have money.

The attorney described Myeni as a good man and said he and his wife met while she was on a mission in Africa. They said they have no idea why he was even there.

Residents in this tight-knit Nuuanu community are stunned, the peaceful neighborhood was rocked by the deadly shooting. They said this is the first time anything like this has ever happened in the area.

Florence Puu has lived in Nuuanu for over 60 years.

“It was a little nerve-wracking cause normally it’s a very quiet street,” Puu said. “It was very scary actually. About 8:15 p.m. I heard three shots that sounded like gunshots.”

Puu said, she immediately locked all her windows and doors.

Corrine Ching lives around the corner and said she knows the young couple that lives in the home where the incident happened. She hopes they are okay.

“I, of course, was concerned, very concerned,” Ching said. “But of course the mama she-bear comes out in me.”

Ching said, she has noticed an uptick in crime lately.

“We’re getting hit (by crime) all over, and if you talk to the police its getting so bad,” Ching explained.

According to HPD’s Crimemapping website, there were reports of four burglaries, five stolen vehicles and 20 thefts since the week of Monday, March 29, within a mile of the shooting on Coelho Way.