Attorney: New plea offer for Katherine Kealoha

Renewed negotiations for Katherine Kealoha and the federal government.

One of her attorneys says both sides met Wednesday with a new offer on the table.

This comes just one day after Katherine’s husband, retired police chief Louis Kealoha, filed for divorce.

Katherine’s attorney says her main priority right now is to reach a plea deal, but there are still a couple of stumbling blocks.

Attorney Earle Partington says he visited Katherine Kealoha Wednesday morning at the Federal Detention Center. He says she had known all along that Louis would file for divorce.

“Yeah she knew,” said Partington.

“How long ago?” KHON2 asked.

“Oh I don’t know, she’s seen a copy of it. I just have not talked to her about it, it really is irrelevant in her case,” he said.

Partington says he and Katherine’s court appointed lawyer Gary Singh, then met with the U.S. Attorney to discuss a possible plea deal.

He says the feds want her to agree to set aside the verdict from the civil trial, which ordered her grandmother Florence Puana and her uncle Gerard Puana to pay her $658,000. Partington says he doesn’t agree with that.

He says prosecutors also want her to cooperate with the continuing investigation, but the feds won’t guarantee that the information she reveals cannot be used against her.

“If she is going to cooperate, she can say things that might incriminate herself and they want to be able to use that against her in the event of a retrial. I can’t advise her to accept that, that’s outrageous,” said Partington.

He says Katherine is willing to agree to plead guilty to two counts in the bank fraud case and one misdemeanor count in the drug case. And in return prosecutors are willing to recommend that she gets 8 to11 years instead of 11 to 14 total for all three cases.

“And then there could be further reductions based on her future cooperation, depending on what happens,” said Partington.

As far as what type of information the federal government wants from Katherine, Partington says he doesn’t know because prosecutors have not said so.

The decision is ultimately up to Katherine. Partington will meet with her again Thursday to find out what she wants to do.