HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attorney Michael Green is now representing one of the men at the scene of Saturday night’s, June 17 shooting that critically injured a 17-year-old girl. Green said the man’s parents own the vehicle that police believe was involved in the shooting.

HPD said 17-year-old Richianna DeGuzman was critically injured after being shot near Maili Elementary School. Green said investigators have reached out to his client, a 20-year-old man who Green said was at the scene.

“Listen, if you want me to bring him in, I’ll bring him in now; but that was only if they wanted to book him and take his photograph, either charge him or release him, not to talk about the case,” said Green.

Green said HPD declined his offer because they wanted the man to make a statement and Green advised him against it. Green adds that the Toyota SUV described by the police as the suspect vehicle is owned by his client’s parents.

“Was it your client driving the car then?” KHON2.com asked.

“Don’t know; I have reason to believe they think he was in the car. Now, whether he was the driver or not, I got the sense, not just from him but everything I saw, that he wasn’t the shooter,” said Green.

Police said that according to witnesses, there were multiple people firing guns at the time.

“And that includes your client?” KHON2.com asked Green.

“I have no idea if he had a weapon. I never asked him. I don’t know if he fired a gun. I just know that they came out. They wanted to see him,” said Green.

Friends and loved ones of Richianna continue their vigil outside the hospital and shared a glimpse of hope with her recovery.

“Her swelling is going down. She’s starting to look like her now. She’s responding quite good to us. She moves when we touch her. When we talk to her, her heart rate goes up. When we stop talking to her, it goes back down,” said Shaceton Scanlan, Richianna’s boyfriend.

The family said they have no ill will toward the suspect, but they do want him to turn himself in, the sooner the better.

“To the guy that did this, bro, come on, just give yourself up. Please do the right thing, please. We need justice for her,” said Richlynn DeGuzman, Richianna’s sister.

HPD has classified the case as first degree attempted murder. A spokeswoman declined to comment on the case.