Attorney General’s office investigates murder at Oahu Community Correctional Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Attorney General’s office is investigating a murder at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Police say a 23-year-old inmate was found unresponsive with traumatic injuries on December 14 and was taken to a nearby hospital.

On Wednesday, January 15 he was transferred to hospice care.

He died Thursday, January 16, 2020.

