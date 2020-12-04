Attorney General: ‘This was a heinous act of sexual violence and our dept. will vigorously prosecute it’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Attorney General, Clare E. Connors announced an indictment Wednesday, on one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of kidnapping and three counts of sexual assault in the first degree related to what was initially reported as a stabbing at Capitol Place.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 21, police were called to 1200 Queen Emma Street for a dropped 9-1-1 call. Responding police met with the victim who was found naked outside an elevator in the lobby of the building. According to police reports, the victim was bleeding profusely and there was a large amount of blood under the victim as well as inside and outside of the elevator.

The victim was able to tell police the name of the suspect and the unit where the incident had taken place. Police went in search of the suspect and upon arriving at the unit’s floor, noticed bloody garments strewn across the floor, blood on the carpet and the elevator buttons as well as a bloody trail leading to the suspect’s unit. Inside, police found a blood trail to a bedroom where they found a naked man asleep on a bed. The man was detained and determined to be Michael Hirokawa, the man that the victim identified as the suspect. Hirokawa, whose booking photo is on the left, was later arrested on an attempted murder charge.

The victim was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

Attorney General Connors said of the charges: “This was a heinous act of sexual violence and our department will vigorously prosecute it.”

Hirokawa’s bail was set at $500,000 and his Arraignment and Plea is expected to happen the week of Dec. 7.