Attorney for murder suspect in love triangle says client will plead not guilty

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect in what’s being called an alleged love triangle appeared in court today. The attorney for Eric Thompson said the 34-year-old murder suspect will plead not guilty to murder.

Thompson has been charged with murder in connection to the death of Jon Tokuhara whose body was found last month with gunshot wounds in his acupuncture clinic in Waipahu. Court records stated that Thompson’s wife had been having an affair with Tokuhara from May to July last year.

Shortly after Thompson’s court appearance his attorney David Hayakawa said in a statement that, “Mr. Thompson will be entering a plea of not guilty and we will be proceeding to trial in this case.”

Legal experts said in cases that involve a love triangle, defense attorneys may use extreme emotional distress as a reason for committing murder.

“It’s not just something where he was mad at his wife or something that he found out a month ago. It has to be something that is imminent, meaning immediate, and it has to be something that causes extreme emotional distress,” said attorney Megan Kau, who’s not involved in the case.

Kau said there is no strict definition on what actions fall under extreme emotional distress. So it’s up to the defense attorney to convince all 12 jurors.

“Oftentimes what defense attorneys do is we retain experts psychologists or psychiatrists to write an opinion as to whether or not the defendant was suffering from extreme emotional distress,” said Kau.

Thompson remains free after posting bail of one million dollars. The judge ordered him to surrender his passport.

“We are orally moving to set on condition of bail which is that the defendant surrender his passport by and through his attorney on or before Feb. 25, 2022 which is next week Friday,” said the deputy prosecutor.

Thompson’s attorney said his client’s firearms have all been confiscated by police. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 17.