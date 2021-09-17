Attorney for adoptive family of missing 6-year-old girl in Waimanalo explains their absence in search parties

HONOLULU (KHON2)– The search for 6-year-old Isabella Kalua stretched into Day 5 on Friday. She was last seen sleeping in her bedroom of her Waimanalo home on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and hundreds of volunteers have been scouring the Waimanalo area all week, leaving no stone unturned by marking paths with purple ribbon.

Police describe Isabella, also known as Ariel Sellers, as Caucasian and mixed-race with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and leggings, colorful socks and pink-soled Nike slides. Volunteers and authorities have been searching for Isabella since Monday.

On Friday, the attorney for Isabella’s adoptive family said they have been “fully cooperative” with the police department’s investigation.

“They consented to a full all-day search of their residence, retrieval of electronic data from home cameras and door equipment,” Attorney William Harrison said in a letter to the media. “They have given multiple statements to authorities and have agreed to meet with and give an additional recorded statement.”

Fliers of missing six-year-old Isabella Kalua is on a truck on Tuesday in hopes to find her somewhere in Waimanalo.

Harrison said there has been much misinformation surrounding this case, including previous media reports that Isabella was recently taken out of school to be home-schooled. According to Harrison, she has been home-schooled for two years now.

On Thursday, a state Department of Education spokesperson told KHON2 that Isabella attended kindergarten at Waimanalo Elementary via distance learning last school year. In June, the DOE said her adoptive parents filed paperwork to withdraw her to home-school.

Hundreds of people joined the search for a missing 6-year-old girl who was last seen sleeping in her room Sunday night. (KHON2)

The Kalua family’s attorney said they have received multiple blocked phone messages and anonymous social media death threats. Harrison said the family has been instructed by police to remain in their home and not participate in the search process for safety concerns.

“In their place other family members have been out assisting in the search and bringing food and water, paid for by the Kalua family, to help in the effort,” said Harrison.

Police have asked neighbors to check their yards and properties for anywhere that a young child might be able to hide. Homeowners with security video have also been asked to check their footage to see if there was anything that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call the police or CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.