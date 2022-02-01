Attorney files motion to dismiss former Honolulu managing director Roy Amemiya’s federal case

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The attorney for former city managing director Roy Amemiya has asked a judge to dismiss the charge of conspiracy to defraud the government.

Amemiya has been indicted, along with former corporation counsel Donna Leong and former Honolulu Police Commission Chairman Max Sword.

Federal prosecutors say they tried to get around city council approval of the $250,000 severance payout to former police chief Louis Kealoha.

Amemiya’s attorney, Lyle Hosoda, submitted a motion saying Amemiya never committed a crime against the federal government because the payout was done within the city and County of Honolulu which is its own government.

“You’re alleging that he committed fraud against the United States but you failed to mention how he committed fraud against the United States,” said defense attorney Megan Kau, who is not involved in the case. “Because even if he committed fraud it was against the City and County of Honolulu which is it’s own municipality.”

Kau says even if the judge dismisses the case, prosecutors will likely be allowed to indict Amemiya again.

Prosecutors declined to comment on the motion.