HONOLULU (KHON2) — Daiso Hawaii will be increasing its prices by 25 cents per item on Aug. 1.

“Our mission at Daiso Hawaii is to provide our customers with quality products at affordable prices,” Daiso Hawaii said in their announcement on Thursday, July 28.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Commonly referred to as the “Japanese dollar store,” most items are priced under $2. Customers can find all sorts of stuff from household items to stationary products.

Daiso opened its third location at 1102 Fort St. Mall on Jan. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Daiso Hawaii)

Daiso opened its third location at 1102 Fort St. Mall on Jan. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Daiso Hawaii)

Daiso opened its third location at 1102 Fort St. Mall on Jan. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Daiso Hawaii)

Daiso opened its third location at 1102 Fort St. Mall on Jan. 20, 2022. (Courtesy: Daiso Hawaii)

FILE — Daiso opened its third location at 1102 Fort St. Mall on Jan. 20, 2022. On Saturday, May 14, Daiso will open its Hilo location. (Courtesy: Daiso Hawaii)

Daiso has four locations on Hawaii:

Pearl City Shopping Center

1024 Piikoi St.

1102 Fort St. Mall

333 Kilauea Ave. (Big Island)

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Earlier this year, Daiso added its third location in Downtown Honolulu, followed by its first location on a neighbor island.