Attempted murder suspects make first appearance in court

Two men arrested and charged in connection with a shooting on Pensacola Street made their first appearance in court today.
Austin Lee and Blaeden Leech are charged with attempted murder. Bail for each is set at one million dollars.
Police say on Thursday morning, several shots were fired at multiple victims. A man and a baby were hurt by shattered glass.
