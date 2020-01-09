Attempted murder suspect is transient from out-of-state, sources say

The suspect accused of stabbing a woman on Tuesday in Waipahu recently came to Hawaii and according to sources had been staying in a homeless shelter. The suspect, 39-year-old Franklin Houser, was arrested for attempted murder and is currently awaiting charges.

Tuesday afternoon on Hikimoe Street in Waipahu, a woman was stabbed behind Times Supermarket after she and a man were arguing. We learned the victim was stabbed in the arm, shoulder, and chest. She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police arrested the suspect shortly after at a gas station across the street.

According to sources, the suspect is a transient from out-of-state and recently came to Hawaii. Now he’s been arrested for attempted murder. I reached out to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development trying to find out how he got here.

I’m told in general, there are programs aimed at reunifying people who are homeless with family or support network in another city. But typically these programs cover the cost of ground transportation like bus services.

“The goal of these programs is not to shift the problem from one community to another but rather to reunite people,” said Ed Cabrera of HUD.

Among Oahu’s homeless population in 2019, about 7.4-percent had been on Oahu for less than a year. The city says it does not have any agreements with other jurisdictions or municipalities to support homeless people from out-of-state.