HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to Honolulu Police Department, a male aged 27 was arrested for suspected attempted murder on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in the Waianae area at around 6:30 p.m., according to HPD.

An adult male aged 28 was allegedly struck by a vehicle driven by the alleged suspect, according to police. No information is available on injuries sustained by the 28-year-old.

According to police, the incident occurred due to a romantic relationship the alleged victim had with the alleged suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

The suspect is being charged with attempted second degree murder, per HPD.