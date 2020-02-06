Attempted murder investigation underway after apparent shooting in Nanakuli

NANAKULI (KHON2) – The Honolulu Police Department opened an attempted murder investigation after an apparent shooting on Thursday.

The incident happened on Helelua Street.

Police say it started as an argument that escalated to a shooting.

They found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but was later released.

No arrest have been made at this time.

This story will be updated as more details come in. Stay with KHON2 on-air and online for the latest developments.