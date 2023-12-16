HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing in Kalihi that sent two people to the hospital.

Police said the incident took place at around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, near Rose and Middle Streets.

An unknown suspect approached a group of people when a fight broke out and the suspect drove away.

According to reports, the suspect then came back and shot at the group.

Emergency Medical Services said a 43-year-old man was shot in the back and a 50-year-old man was stabbed in the arm.

Residents said they were scared for their safety.

“I heard some gunshots down the street my aunty dad and my mom heard it last night so we turned off the lights and made sure everything calms down. we heard a couple of rounds last night,” said Jonee Galo who lives in the area.

The incident has been classified as an attempted murder by police and while the victims were hospitalized, they remain in stable condition.