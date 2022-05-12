HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police stated the 58-year-old security guard who was attacked in downtown Honolulu has died.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, Michael Stubbs died on Thursday afternoon.

The investigation over Stubbs’ attack on May 3 was then reclassified to second-degree murder.

A suspect was arrested for attempted murder but police said they were misidentified by a witness. The man was released from custody and is no longer a suspect in the case.

The incident happened while Stubbs was working security at Pioneer Plaza when at around 5:30 p.m. he was hit in the head with a metal water flask.

Stubbs was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition. He remained in the ICU unconscious before he died.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.