Atlanta-based nonprofit sent Thin Blue Line gifts to HPD, families of Officers Kalama, Enriquez

Point 27, an Atlanta-based global nonprofit, has sent gifts of Thin Blue Line scripture-inscribed dog tags called Shields of Strength to the Honolulu Police Department to honor fallen HPD Officers Tiffany-Victoria Enriquez and Kaulike Kalama. Both officers were shot and killed in the line of duty on Jan. 19.

The Thin Blue Line dog tags are engraved with Matthew 5:9 – “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

Point 27 also sent scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces for family members of the fallen officer, engraved with John 15:13 – “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

US (Ret.) Army Col. David Dodd serves as director for Point 27. Dodd commanded a battalion of the first troops deployed to Afghanistan following 911. He wore a Shield of Strength inscribed with Joshua 1:9 next to his government-issued dog tags, and he equipped each of the soldiers in his command with a Joshua 1:9 dog tag before they deployed.

“We are forever grateful for these brave men and women in law enforcement,” Dodd said. “We are presenting Thin Blue Line Dog Tags to the officers who served closest with fallen officers Enriquez and Kalama to encourage and thank them for their putting their lives on the line to protect their community. The dog tag is engraved with a Bible verse and serves as a physical reminder that God is with them day and night as they patrol and protect the streets of their communities. We want them to know we appreciate and value them.

“For the families of the fallen officers, we pray the scripture on the Folded Flag Pendant Necklaces reminds them that we will never forget their loved ones who served so courageously,” Dodd said.