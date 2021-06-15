Atherton YMCA alumni wanted to share stories, photos in honor of future move to UH campus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Atherton YMCA is looking for people to share stories about its location on University Avenue where it has been since 1931.

The Atherton YMCA is moving from where it is now to the University of Hawaii Manoa’s Queen Liliuokalani Student Services Building in the fall.

If you have stories and or photos to share, bring them on Saturday, June 19, or Saturday, June 26 from 9 a.m. – noon on both days.

You can also take photos at the University Avenue location before the finial move.

All photos and stories will be preserved as part of the Atherton Y historic archives.

The Pink Building is the Charles Atherton House. Next door is the Mary Atherton Richards House.

These buildings will become the University of Hawaii’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship where it will be a part of a live/work/learn program.

“Between 1931 to 2021, if you have ever attended a UH Frosh Camp, lived in the Atherton Y Dorms, danced in Showtime Express, or participated in any of the hundreds of Atherton Y programs over the years such as College Camp or the Y Student Board, the Atherton Branch Board, or as a former Atherton employee, we’d love to have you come out to help us bid a fond aloha to what has been the home-away-from-home for so many young people over the last 90 years,” said Cassidy Inamasu, Executive Director of the Atherton Y.

Courtesy: YMCA of Honolulu

YMCA of Honolulu started in 1869.

It has programs at YMCA locations throughout O’ahu at the Atherton, Central, Kaimukī-Wai’alae, Kalihi, Leeward, Mililani, Nu’uanu, Windward, and Camp Erdman, the YMCA resident camp on the North Shore and the Wai’anae Coast Youth Program Center.

For more information, visit www.ymcahonolulu.org