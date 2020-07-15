Astronomers discover second most distant short gamma-ray burst

WAIMEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Astronomers have discovered the second most distant short gamma-ray burst ever detected using two observatories atop Mauna Kea.

The burst named SGRB is located 10 billion light years away back when the universe was in its teenage years.

Gamma-ray bursts last for less than two seconds so pointing a telescope at the right place at the right time is crucial.

The two observatories were the International Gemini Observatory and the W. M. Keck Observatory.

