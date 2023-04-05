MAUNA KEA (KHON2) — Astronomers made a rare discovery involving two actively feeding supermassive black holes, also known as quasars that were discovered using two Mauna Kea telescopes in Hawaiʻi.

These two quasars are said to be 10,000 light years apart from each other and on the verge of colliding.

Astronomers are describing this as a colossal collision.

Two Muana Kea Observatories in Hawai’i, W. M. Keck Observatory and Gemini North were used to find the pair of black holes “embedded within two galaxies that merged when the universe was three billion years young,” said Keck Observatory

Keck Observatory described a quasar as “a phenomenon that happens when black holes emit an enormous amount of light across the electromagnetic spectrum as they feast.”

The supermassive black holes are said to be on a “feeding frenzy” eating gas and dust that becomes heated at a high temperature.

“We don’t see a lot of double quasars at this early time in the universe. And that’s why this discovery is so exciting,” said graduate student Yu-Ching Chen of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, lead author of this study.

“We’re starting to unveil this tip of the iceberg of the early binary quasar population,” said co-author Xin Liu of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “This is the uniqueness of this study. It is actually telling us that this population exists, and now we have a method to identify double quasars that are separated by less than the size of a single galaxy.”

To read more on the quasar pair, click here to access the study led by the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.