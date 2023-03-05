HONOLULU (KHON2) — As part of the Amateur Radio on the International Space Program, which promotes STEM opportunities, students from Lana’i High and Elementary School will talk with astronauts on the International Space Station using an Amateur Radio on March 20, at 9:09 a.m.

ARISS said that project lead, Danyel Erickson and students have been preparing for this event since March 2022. In preparation, they have started a science club, hosted field trips, stargazing events and invited guest speakers to the school.

About 17, fifth and sixth-grade students were also taken to the Advanced Maui Optical and Space Surveillance Technologies conference at the Wailea Beach Resort in Sept. 2022. While at the conference, students were able to meet with Scott Altman, former NASA astronaut and visit numerous hands-on exhibits to learn about astronomy, aeronautics and space exploration.

Two stargazing events were hosted as well by the head teacher of the elementary science club, Danyel Erickson, for students and parents. Two additional stargazing events are scheduled for March 11 and 25 by Ohana Kilo Hoku with participation from Stargazers of Hawaii and the University of Hawaii.

The following guest speakers have presented about Amateur Radio and Astronomy at the school: Peter Palisbo, Heather Flewelling, Leinani Lozi, and Mary Beth Laycheck

ARISS said that the school’s contact with the International Space Station will happen using a Telebridge connection with HAM operator Jan Poppeliers ON4ISS in Belgium. The astronaut to be interviewed may be one of the following: Warren Hoburg KB3HTZ, Steve Bowen KI5BKB or Sultan Al Neyadi KI5VTV.

The event will be live-streamed on the ARISS YouTube channel.

ARISS is a joint venture by NASA to facilitate communication via Amateur Radio between astronauts aboard the International Space Station and schools and communities around the world. ARISS said their programs excite and motivate students in a one-of-a-kind presentation and exchange.

For more information on the ARISS program, click here.