Asteroid discovered by UH astronomers to pass by Earth

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
khon2-logo_1520572716925.jpg

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An asteroid that UH astronomers discovered will be passing by Earth on Monday, July 27.

It will be about 1.7 times the distance of the Moon.

The astronomers discovered it July 20 using the Pan-STARRS1 telescope on Haleakala on Maui.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories