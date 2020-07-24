Asteroid discovered by UH astronomers to pass by Earth

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An asteroid that UH astronomers discovered will be passing by Earth on Monday, July 27.
It will be about 1.7 times the distance of the Moon.
The astronomers discovered it July 20 using the Pan-STARRS1 telescope on Haleakala on Maui.
