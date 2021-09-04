Assistance Dogs of Hawaii needs your help naming two puppies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two little heroes-in-training need your help. These puppies have just joined the training program at Assistance Dogs of Hawaii.

They don’t have a name yet, so the organization is turning to the public for help.

They need names starting with the letter “L.”

You can comment your suggestions on Assistance Dogs of Hawaii’s Facebook page.

The winners will receive a signed copy of their newly released book “Wonder Dogs: True Stories of Extraordinary Assistance Dogs.”